Packaging Corp Of America Hikes Dividend By 25%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 6:12 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Packaging Corp Of America PKG has increased the annual payout of the cash dividend on its common stock by 25% to $5.00 from $4.00 per share.
  • The first quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022, with a payment date of July 15, 2022.
  • The company held $778.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: PKG shares closed lower by 4.67% at $151.32 on Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividends