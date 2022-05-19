Packaging Corp Of America Hikes Dividend By 25%

by

Packaging Corp Of America PKG has increased the annual payout of the cash dividend on its common stock by 25% to $5.00 from $4.00 per share.

has increased the annual payout of the cash dividend on its common stock by 25% to $5.00 from $4.00 per share. The first quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022, with a payment date of July 15, 2022.

The company held $778.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: PKG shares closed lower by 4.67% at $151.32 on Wednesday.

