Why BlackBerry Shares Are Falling After Hours

BlackBerry Ltd BB shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company provided long-term financial targets in connection with its annual analyst summit event.

BlackBerry said full-year 2022 revenue is expected to be $655 million. Full-year 2025 revenue is expected to be $886 million and full-year 2027 revenue is expected to be $1.21 billion.

BlackBerry said it's targeting operating margins of approximately 20% by 2027. The company sees adjusted earnings and cash flow being "modestly negative" in 2023. BlackBerry said it expects to generate positive adjusted earnings per share and positive cash flow beginning in 2025.

BB Price Action: BlackBerry shares have traded between $4.70 and $20.17 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 6.63% in after hours at $5.49 at press time.

