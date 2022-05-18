QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Is Chilling At A Halfway House After Being Released From Prison

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 4:32 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The "Pharma bro" was released from prison after serving a little more than four years of his seven-year sentence.
  • He is barred for life from running a public company and has been banned from having any involvement in the pharmaceutical industry.

Well-known fraudster Martin Shkreli is hanging out at a halfway house after he was released from federal prison on Wednesday.

What To Know: According to several reports, citing Shkreli's lawyer, the "Pharma bro" was released from prison after serving a little more than four years of his seven-year sentence.

"I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP [Bureau of Prisons] halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened,” Shkreli's lawyer, Ben Brafman, said in a statement.

Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud in 2017 for his involvement in a pair of hedge funds and a former drug company, Retrophin. He had previously developed a notorious reputation for hiking drug prices exponentially overnight at the helm of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Wall Street Crime and Punishment: Martin Shkreli, The Self-Destructive Pharma Bro

He earned the title "Pharma bro" for defending the price increases and lashing out at individuals on Twitter Inc TWTR who called him out for the price hikes. He was subsequently banned from the social media platform, but he posted an update on Facebook following his release.

"Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison," Shkreli said.

 

As part of his sentence, he is barred for life from running a public company and has been banned from having any involvement in the pharmaceutical industry.

Shkreli will be in the halfway house until released from federal custody on Sept. 14.

Photo: House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Ben BrafmancrimeMartin ShkreliPharma Brotrendy storywhite collar crimeNewsMovers & ShakersGeneral