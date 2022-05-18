Del Taco Inks New Multi-Unit Deal In The Southeast Region

- Jack In the Box JACK owned restaurant chain Del Taco has signed a multi-unit partnership deal with franchisee Sam Abusaleem.
- Under the deal, Del Taco will add six new locations in the state of Alabama.
- "Sam and his team have an exceptional experience when it comes to operating multi-unit concepts, paired with a passion to see the Del Taco brand succeed in a market that has been untapped, until now," said Jeff Little, SVP of Development.
- Del Taco offers both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries.
- Del Taco was acquired by Jack In the Box for $585 million.
- Price Action: JACK shares are trading lower by 7.21% at $73.28 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
