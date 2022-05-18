Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For m/v Maia

by

. has entered into a time charter contract with Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd. for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maia. The gross charter rate is $25,000 per day until a minimum of September 20, 2023, up to a maximum of November 20, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on May 23, 2022.

The "Maia" is an 82,193 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built-in 2009.

The company expects the employment to generate ~$13.43 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.

Price Action: DSX shares are trading lower by 4.38% at $5.35 on the last check Wednesday.

