Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For m/v Maia

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 1:48 PM | 1 min read
  • Diana Shipping Inc. DSX has entered into a time charter contract with Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd. for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maia.
  • The gross charter rate is $25,000 per day until a minimum of September 20, 2023, up to a maximum of November 20, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on May 23, 2022.
  • The "Maia" is an 82,193 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built-in 2009.
  • The company expects the employment to generate ~$13.43 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
  • Price Action: DSX shares are trading lower by 4.38% at $5.35 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

