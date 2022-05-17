QQQ
Why First Helium Shares Are Surging Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 1:21 PM | 1 min read
  • First Helium Inc. HELI FHELF intends to drill two prospective helium targets commencing late Q2 at its 100% owned, 79,000 acre Worsley Property in Alberta, Canada.
  • The wells will target potential natural gas accumulations, expected to contain commercial quantities of helium gas and natural gas.
  • Based on associated historic data, helium content ranges from 0.5% to 1.9% across the Worsley Property. 
  • The wells will be funded from cash on hand, accumulated from the company's oil production operations.
  • "With attractive near to mid-term helium and natural gas pricing indications, we are focusing our efforts on adding additional helium volumes to our successful 15-25 helium discovery well and plan to begin producing as soon as possible," commented CEO Ed Bereznicki.
  • Price Action: HELI shares are trading higher by 12.24% at C$0.55 on TSXV, and FHELF is higher by 28.1% at $0.42 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

