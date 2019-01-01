QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.3 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
197.3K/25K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
20.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
65.6M
Outstanding
First Helium Inc is a Canadian company. The business is engaged in acquiring, exploring, evaluating and developing helium property interests in Alberta. Its principal asset is the Worsley Property located in Alberta, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

First Helium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Helium (FHELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Helium (OTCPK: FHELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Helium's (FHELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Helium.

Q

What is the target price for First Helium (FHELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Helium

Q

Current Stock Price for First Helium (FHELF)?

A

The stock price for First Helium (OTCPK: FHELF) is $0.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Helium (FHELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Helium.

Q

When is First Helium (OTCPK:FHELF) reporting earnings?

A

First Helium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Helium (FHELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Helium.

Q

What sector and industry does First Helium (FHELF) operate in?

A

First Helium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.