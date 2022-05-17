Apple Defers Plan To Call Back Employees To Office Citing Pandemic Resurgence

- Apple Inc AAPL has postponed its plan to call back employees to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, Bloomberg reports.
- Apple indefinitely delayed the requirement, which was likely to be effective on May 23.
- However, Apple still expects workers to attend the office two days per week.
- Employees expressed their unwillingness to resume office, with executives quitting over it.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.78% at $148.13 on the last check Tuesday.
