Apple Defers Plan To Call Back Employees To Office Citing Pandemic Resurgence

has postponed its plan to call back employees to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, Bloomberg reports. Apple indefinitely delayed the requirement, which was likely to be effective on May 23.

However, Apple still expects workers to attend the office two days per week.

Employees expressed their unwillingness to resume office, with executives quitting over it.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.78% at $148.13 on the last check Tuesday.

