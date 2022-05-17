TELUS Invests Billions In British Columbia & Alberta, Generating Thousands Of Jobs

by

TELUS TU T intends to invest C$17.5 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across British Columbia over the next four years and commits to investing C$70 billion overall across Canada by 2026.

The company also announced an investment of C$17 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across Alberta.

“Our broadband technology is supporting critical, transformational change in respect of enabling online healthcare, education, and teleworking flexibility, and accelerating Canada’s digital economy and society for heightened productivity, competitiveness and human welfare outcomes in the post-pandemic period,” commented CEO Darren Entwistle.

TELUS estimates generating jobs for 5,500 British Columbians and 8,500 Albertans.

Price Action: T shares are trading lower by 0.35% at C$31.74 on TSX, and TU is lower by 0.12% at $24.75 on the last check Tuesday.

