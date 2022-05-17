RH Secures $500M Incremental Term Debt Financing

by

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc (NYSE : RH) has completed an incremental $500 million term debt financing.

The term debt financing was completed through a 2022 incremental amendment via RH's subsidiary.

The parties have amended the term loan credit agreement, dated October 20, 2021.

The 2022 incremental term debt has a maturity date of October 20, 2028.

The company plans to use the 2022 incremental term debt proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Price Action: RH shares are trading higher by 5.76% at $295.95 on the last check Tuesday.

