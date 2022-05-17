Growth Acceleration Ahead: Why Jumia Stock Is Surging

Jumia Technologies AG JMIA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported financial results that were up from last year.

Jumia said first-quarter revenue increased 44% year-over-year to $47.6 million, driven by strong growth in First Party revenue, which grew 152% over the prior year quarter. Orders increased by 40% year-over-year and GMV increased by 27% year-over-year.

"We expect continued year-over-year GMV growth acceleration, building upon the momentum of the second half of 2021," the company said.

Jumia expects a full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss of $200 million to $220 million. Starting in 2023, Jumia said it expects to begin decreasing its adjusted EBITDA losses on a year-over-year basis.

JMIA 52-Week Range: $4.47 - $33.87

The stock was up 19.7% at $6.58 at time of publication.

Photo: athree23 from Pixabay.