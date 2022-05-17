EXCLUSIVE: Simplifya Reaches 27th State By Launching Compliance Solutions For Cannabis Businesses In Maine

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, has launched a suite of cannabis compliance solutions for businesses and operators in Maine, expanding the reach of the company’s operational footprint to 27 states. By the end of 2022, the company aims to expand its footprint to a total of 30 states.

The company’s suite of services includes: Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs); Simplifya Smart Cabinet; and Simplifya Self Audit, which have been specifically designed to help cannabis businesses stay up to date, manage risks in a cost-effective way and remain compliant under Maine’s laws.

“In the cannabis industry, compliance remains a non-negotiable fact of operations," Simplifya CEO and co-founder Marion Mariathasan told Benzinga. "As we move into Maine, we are dedicated as ever to keeping the burden of state-specific and ever-evolving cannabis regulations off of our customers’ shoulders. Our suite of easy-to-use compliance tools has proven its worth in shouldering legal considerations and freeing up companies to focus more on their own goals and objectives.”

Maine is known for having especially complex regulations, and implementing a viable marketplace to meet demand with tagged, tested and taxed legal cannabis has been an uphill battle.

Compliance Solutions Details

The compliance solution suite available to cannabis businesses in Maine includes:

Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help ensure cannabis businesses are efficiently, effectively and legally running,if there are changes, Simplifya’s team also automatically updates the specific SOP and sends clients a notification;

Simplifya Smart Cabinet - a user-friendly and convenient online document storage hub that helps eliminate the worry and stress of organizing and storing critical documents;

Simplifya Self Audit - to help companies determine if they’re operating in compliance with all of the rules related to their license type;

Related Links:

Simplifya Introduces Compliance Solutions For Cannabis Businesses In New Mexico Ahead Of Adult-Use Sales Launch

EXCLUSIVE: Simplifya Launches Compliance Solutions For Cannabis Businesses In Vermont

Photo: Courtesy of manish panghal on Unsplash