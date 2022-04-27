EXCLUSIVE: Simplifya Launches Compliance Solutions For Cannabis Businesses In Vermont

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry has rolled out a suite of compliance solutions for cannabis businesses in Vermont. In this way, it has expanded its footprint to 26 states.

The suite of services, which includes Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Simplifya Smart Cabinet, and Simplifya Self Audit, have been specifically designed to help cannabis businesses stay up to date and remain compliant under Vermont’s laws, as well as manage risks in a cost-effective way.

“Regulatory compliance technology is critical to cannabis companies’ long-term success. As Vermont prepares for its long-awaited adult-use market to come online, our comprehensive suite of compliance software solutions streamline compliance efforts, helping cannabis operators and ancillary businesses navigate the myriad of complex and frequently changing regulations,” Marion Mariathasan, Simplifya CEO and co-founder told Benzinga. “Our solutions will help ensure Vermont businesses are running efficiently, effectively and legally, and take the headache out of adhering to stringent rules and regulations so they can continue to focus on their core goals and objectives.”

In 2018, Vermont became the first state to legalize marijuana via the legislative process, as opposed to through a ballot initiative. Regulated sales officially law in October 2020, and by October of this year, dispensaries are expected to finally be able to begin selling adult-use cannabis to Vermonters. The state also legalized medical marijuana back in 2004, with the first medical dispensary to open its doors nine years later revealing the complexity of these kinds of programs.

To help marijuana businesses and ancillary companies stay ahead of the curve in Vermont’s complex and evolving cannabis marketplace, Simplifya has created several solutions. By the end of 2022, the company aims to expand its footprint to a total of 30 states.

“As Vermont prepares for its adult-use market to come online, there are significant opportunities for operators and ancillary businesses to succeed,” Mariathasan said. “It is, however, imperative for entrepreneurs, operators and ancillary businesses to comply with regulatory requirements, which are stringent, exhaustive and frequently changing. With our tools, businesses can focus on their core competencies and leave the rest to us.”

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash