Simplifya Introduces Compliance Solutions For Cannabis Businesses In New Mexico Ahead Of Adult-Use Sales Launch

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, is launching its comprehensive suite of compliance solutions in New Mexico, expanding the company’s reach to 24 states.

The suite of services available includes Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Simplifya Smart Cabinet and Simplifya Self Audit, delivering a comprehensive and proven risk-mitigation offering that helps cannabis businesses remain compliant as New Mexico shifts to an adult-use market.

Last year, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill legalizing an adult-use marijuana market in the state. Adult-use sales are slated to begin no later than April 1, 2022, and there are already 34 licensed nonprofit vertically integrated medical marijuana operators, with approximately 120+ dispensaries in operation statewide, according to the most recent state data. As an indicator of interest in New Mexico’s new adult-use cannabis market, the state’s Cannabis Control Division reported receiving nearly 900 applications in August for cultivation licenses.

“The upcoming recreational market in New Mexico has many in the industry eager to get a foothold, but like any other newly legalized state, regulations are complex,” said Simplifya CEO and co-founder Marion Mariathasan. “Simplifya is designed to help new and existing operators stay compliant amid a rapidly shifting regulatory landscape. Since compliance is non-negotiable in an industry like cannabis, utilizing a comprehensive solution suite like Simplifya is a best practice for operators to mitigate risk.”

Compliance Solutions Details

The compliance solution suite available to cannabis businesses in New Mexico includes: