Adcore Bags Contract From This Australia-Based Education Marketing Firm

has been selected by Candlefox, an Australia-based education marketing firm, to manage paid digital marketing activities. The contract has an annual advertising budget of up to C$12 million. Candlefox works with educational institutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. to maximize student enrollment.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, commented, "We believe Adcore's proven expertise in paid digital marketing combined with our technology solutions will provide the ideal solution for Candlefox to effectively and efficiently reach the right global audiences for its client institutions."

Price Action: ADCO shares are trading lower by 1.61% at C$0.31 on TSX, and ADCOF is lower by 1.78% at $0.24 on the last check Monday.

