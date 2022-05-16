Fullstack Academy Launches Product Management Program

by

Zovio Inc ZVO owned Fullstack Academy has launched its product management boot camp program.

The curriculum is designed to train professionals on the skills needed to fill the more than 400,000 product management job postings across the U.S. in 25 weeks.

The curriculum focuses on job preparedness and practicing product management skills in real-life, authentic scenarios.

The 25-week program consists of five courses: one 12-week essentials course and four three-week specialized courses, with one break week.

Fullstack will also launch the curriculum with many of its university partners across the U.S. in the coming months.

Price Action: ZVO shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $0.68 on the last check Monday.

