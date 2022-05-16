Fullstack Academy Launches Product Management Program

- Zovio Inc ZVO owned Fullstack Academy has launched its product management boot camp program.
- The curriculum is designed to train professionals on the skills needed to fill the more than 400,000 product management job postings across the U.S. in 25 weeks.
- The curriculum focuses on job preparedness and practicing product management skills in real-life, authentic scenarios.
- The 25-week program consists of five courses: one 12-week essentials course and four three-week specialized courses, with one break week.
- Fullstack will also launch the curriculum with many of its university partners across the U.S. in the coming months.
- Price Action: ZVO shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $0.68 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksEducationGeneral