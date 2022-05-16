SharpLink Gaming Inks Partnership With WPT Global

by

said its subsidiary, Trenfront Marketing/Poker Affiliate Solutions (PAS), was selected by WPT Global to manage the new WPT Global affiliate program as its Master Affiliate. WPT Global is an online gaming operator that has licensed the World Poker Tour brand (WPT) to market and promote its gaming platform.

"This new partnership with WPT Global is yet another major win for SharpLink and one we expect will yield an important new revenue channel for our Company in the years ahead," said CEO Rob Phythian.

Price Action: SBET shares are trading lower by 6.72% at $0.91 on the last check Monday.

