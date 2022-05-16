Volcon Partners With BFGoodrich To Co-Develop New EV Tire, Suspension Technologies

- Volcon Inc VLCN said it is partnering with BFGoodrich Tires (BFGoodrich) to develop electric vehicle tires.
- The collaboration will aim to develop an optimized tire, tire pressure monitoring system, and vehicle suspension system to enhance electric UTV vehicle performance.
- The Volcon Tech Innovation Group (VTIG) will work with BFGoodrich to co-develop the technology.
- Michelin North America Inc will supply Volcon with the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 UTV Tire as standard on all 2023 Stag LE models.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 4.00% at $1.20 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks