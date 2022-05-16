QQQ
Volcon Partners With BFGoodrich To Co-Develop New EV Tire, Suspension Technologies

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 1:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Volcon Inc VLCN said it is partnering with BFGoodrich Tires (BFGoodrich) to develop electric vehicle tires.
  • The collaboration will aim to develop an optimized tire, tire pressure monitoring system, and vehicle suspension system to enhance electric UTV vehicle performance.
  • The Volcon Tech Innovation Group (VTIG) will work with BFGoodrich to co-develop the technology.
  • Michelin North America Inc will supply Volcon with the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 UTV Tire as standard on all 2023 Stag LE models.
  • Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 4.00% at $1.20 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks