Arcimoto Partners With JOCO For Manhattan Pilot Program

has teamed with Light Electric Vehicle sharing platform JOCO for a pilot program to field test Deliverator, its three-wheel electric vehicle designed for local and last-mile delivery. The vehicle features a top speed of 75 mph, 102 city mile range, 20+ cubic feet of cargo space.

JOCO, which operates a fleet of two thousand e-bikes for delivery gig drivers, will market the Arcimoto Deliverator to local businesses and independent delivery drivers as a new sustainable delivery option available for daily and weekly rentals.

The pilot program is anticipated to begin in Manhattan on June 15.

Arcimoto vehicles are currently available in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 2.20% at $4.19 on the last check Monday.

