Arcimoto Partners With JOCO For Manhattan Pilot Program

- Arcimoto Inc FUV has teamed with Light Electric Vehicle sharing platform JOCO for a pilot program to field test Deliverator, its three-wheel electric vehicle designed for local and last-mile delivery.
- The vehicle features a top speed of 75 mph, 102 city mile range, 20+ cubic feet of cargo space.
- JOCO, which operates a fleet of two thousand e-bikes for delivery gig drivers, will market the Arcimoto Deliverator to local businesses and independent delivery drivers as a new sustainable delivery option available for daily and weekly rentals.
- The pilot program is anticipated to begin in Manhattan on June 15.
- Arcimoto vehicles are currently available in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.
- Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 2.20% at $4.19 on the last check Monday.
