Google Joins Hands With Samsung In A Rare Move To Serve You Fitness Freaks

People now use multiple devices and apps to measure and track various health-related metrics such as the number of steps walked, heart rate and blood pressure.

A new platform announced at Alphabet, Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google I/O lets Android users securely store health and wellness data on their phone and also share it with any apps they may want to.

Google has partnered with Samsung to create the platform and API called "Health Connect."

"With the new Health Connect API, users will have a comprehensive set of controls to manage their health and fitness data across apps," Samsung said in a press release.

Health Connect supports more than 50 data types and the company said also ensures that users have complete control of their data. It provides centralized privacy controls and therefore it becomes easy to give permission to the apps they want to share their on-device data.

The South Korean company said Samsung Health will adopt Health Connect later this year. This would enable app developers to use accurate and optimized data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health and other apps as well.

Health Connect is now in open beta testing. Google is also reportedly working with developers of MyFitnessPal, Leap Fitness and Withings for an early access program.

Google Fit and Fitbit, also owned by Google, will adopt Health Connect. The platform, therefore, could be made available during the launch of the Pixel Watch later this year, the Verge said.