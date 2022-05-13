QQQ
RBC Capital Cuts Softchoice Price Target By 15%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 3:13 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber lowered the price target for Softchoice Corp SFTC SFTFC to C$23 from C$27 while maintaining the Sector Perform rating on the shares, given reduced peer valuations.
  • The analyst states that Softchoice reported Q1 below consensus/RBC, as certain onetime headwinds weighed on profitability and growth.
  • Positively, Software & Cloud revenue was in line with estimates, and Q1 billings were healthy (+11% Y/Y), which provides visibility to the achievability of FY22 guidance (>11.5% Y/Y), he added.
  • Price Action: SFTC shares traded higher by 6.68% at C$19.65 on TSX on the last check Friday.

