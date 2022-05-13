QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Alibaba Downsizes Russia Joint Venture Workforce By 40% Amid Geopolitical, Regulatory Uncertainty

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA joint venture in Russia has laid off about 40% of employees, Nikkei Asia reports.
  • It was not clear if there would be more layoffs after some of the laid-off staff chose to leave voluntarily and a few relocated, Reuters reports.
  • Alibaba and Russian partners launched AliExpress Russia joint venture in 2019, which operates domestic and cross-border transactions.
  • Alibaba depends on cross-border sales for more than 75% of its business and has been slower to benefit from a pandemic-led e-commerce boom as supply chains adjust to new travel curbs.
  • Alibaba was also affected by the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • The layoff was due to the invasion of Ukraine as the war severely disrupted cross-border business.
  • Previously reports of a significant job cut in Alibaba were doing the rounds.
  •  Alibaba continued its restructuring activities as planned and international diversification amid the uncertain domestic regulatory environment.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 6.99% at $86.76 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia