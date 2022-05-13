Alibaba Downsizes Russia Joint Venture Workforce By 40% Amid Geopolitical, Regulatory Uncertainty

by

Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA joint venture in Russia has laid off about 40% of employees, Nikkei Asia reports.

It was not clear if there would be more layoffs after some of the laid-off staff chose to leave voluntarily and a few relocated, Reuters reports.

Alibaba and Russian partners launched AliExpress Russia joint venture in 2019, which operates domestic and cross-border transactions.

Alibaba depends on cross-border sales for more than 75% of its business and has been slower to benefit from a pandemic-led e-commerce boom as supply chains adjust to new travel curbs.

Alibaba was also affected by the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.

The layoff was due to the invasion of Ukraine as the war severely disrupted cross-border business.

Previously reports of a significant job cut in Alibaba were doing the rounds.

Alibaba continued its restructuring activities as planned and international diversification amid the uncertain domestic regulatory environment.

Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 6.99% at $86.76 on the last check Friday.

