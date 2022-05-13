Roku, Inc.'s ROKU has given potential Ultra streaming device buyers one more reason to prefer it.

The San Jose, California-based company announced Thursday that the Ultra would now be bundled with Voice Remote Pro, an upgraded version of its standard remote. The bundling will be done, beginning in mid-May.

The Voice Remote Pro will arm the Ultra with features such as hands-free voice controls, a rechargeable remote, lost remote finder feature, among others. A lost remote can be tracked back with the command "Hey Roku, find my remote."

"With the release of the Roku Ultra and Roku Voice Remote Pro bundle we're adding even more features to our most powerful player while keeping the price under $100, ensuring that high performance is readily accessible," said Chris Larson, vice president of Retail Strategy.

"The best just keeps getting better," the company said.

The standalone Voice Remote Pro, launched in 2021, is priced at $29.99.

Roku has previously experimented with bundling by clubbing its Streaming Stick 4K+ and the Voice Remote Pro.

In premarket trading Friday, Roku stock was seen advancing 1.78% to $89.06, according to Benzinga Pro data.

