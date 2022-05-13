QQQ
Micron Experiments With New Pricing Model: Reuters

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 6:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Micron Technology, Inc MU experimented with a new pricing model for its chips called forward pricing agreements, Reuters reports.
  • The agreements aim to stabilize the steep price fluctuations that afflict the industry.
  • Micron won a top 10 customer on this model with over $500 million a year of revenue for a three-year agreement.
  • The forward pricing agreements have both volume and pricing.
  • The report noted that Micron does not look to lower its gross margins to push the forward pricing agreements ahead.
  • Price Action: MU shares closed higher by 1.12% at $67.71 on Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia