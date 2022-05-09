QQQ
Whaattt...Do Spies Really Use Dogecoin In This World?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 9, 2022 9:24 AM | 1 min read

A meme featuring a character from Spy x Family manga was shared with a Dogecoin DOGE/USD community on Reddit. The meme proclaimed,  “In this world, spies use Dogecoin.”

What Happened: The user “VictorGarciaRocha” posted the meme on the r/Dogecoin discussion board. A similar post on the r/SpyxFamily subreddit did not receive a welcome reception. 

The moderators of r/SpyxFamily deleted the post, citing the need to keep communities safe, civil and “true to their purpose.”

Screenshot From r/SpyxFamily Reddit Discussion Board

Why It Matters: The character in the meme is holding an invoice denominated in a currency that appears to have the same symbol as Dogecoin.

SpyxFamily features a fictional nation called The People’s Republic of Ostania. The currency used in Ostania is Dalcs with the "Đ” symbol, according to the Fandom wiki.

A moderator for SpyxFamily confirmed to Benzinga that the post was deleted because they have a rule against “low effort memes/edits.”

“The character was looking at an invoice with fictional currency in the manga called dalcs,” the moderator said. 

Price Action: At press time, Dogecoin traded 2.7% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Have Still Not Found A Bottom: Are Whales Feeding On Investors' 'Extreme Fear?'

Posted In: dogecoinmangaSpy x FamilyCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets