What's Going On With Endeavour Silver Shares Today

- Endeavour Silver Corp EDR EXK price target has been lowered to C$5.25 from C$6 by BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson. The analyst has a Market Perform rating on the shares.
- Related: Why Endeavour Silver Shares Are Surging Today
- Thompson mentions that the cash costs for the quarter were slightly above guidance due to increased labour, power, and consumables costs; however, annual production guidance was reiterated.
- In Q2, the company is focused on securing debt financing for Terronera and closing the Pitarrilla transaction, noted the analyst.
- Thompson believes, Endeavour has a strong organic growth profile with the potential development of Terronera and Parral. He sees some risk to future growth being offset by shorter reserve lives at current operating assets.
- Price Action: EXK shares are trading lower by 6.57% at $3.13 on NYSE and EDR lower by 6.67% at C$4.06 on TSX on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCanadawhy it's movingAnalyst ColorNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas