What's Going On With Endeavour Silver Shares Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 3:52 PM | 1 min read
  • Endeavour Silver Corp EDR EXK price target has been lowered to C$5.25 from C$6 by BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson. The analyst has a Market Perform rating on the shares.
  • Thompson mentions that the cash costs for the quarter were slightly above guidance due to increased labour, power, and consumables costs; however, annual production guidance was reiterated.
  • In Q2, the company is focused on securing debt financing for Terronera and closing the Pitarrilla transaction, noted the analyst.
  • Thompson believes, Endeavour has a strong organic growth profile with the potential development of Terronera and Parral. He sees some risk to future growth being offset by shorter reserve lives at current operating assets.
  • Price Action: EXK shares are trading lower by 6.57% at $3.13 on NYSE and EDR lower by 6.67% at C$4.06 on TSX on the last check Thursday.

