Bunge Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 19%

Board of Directors has declared a 19% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend. The increased cash dividend amounted to $0.625 from the previous $0.525 per share.

The dividend is payable on September 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2022.

Bunge held $406 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: BG shares closed lower by 0.51% at $109.77 on Wednesday.

