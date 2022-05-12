QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bunge Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 19%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 8:49 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Bunge Ltd BG Board of Directors has declared a 19% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend.
  • The increased cash dividend amounted to $0.625 from the previous $0.525 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on September 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2022.
  • Bunge held $406 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: BG shares closed lower by 0.51% at $109.77 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividends