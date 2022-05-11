What's Going On With Keyera Shares Today

- Keyera Corp KEY KEYUF price target was raised to C$37 from C$35 by RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan.
- The risk-adjusted expected total return to price target supports Outperform rating for the shares.
- With the recent Investor Day in March, the analyst viewed most of the quarterly updates as incremental, although noted the increase in guidance for 2022 realized Marketing margin.
- While Marketing results can be volatile, Kwan positively views the potential for the stronger than previously forecast Marketing cash flow to reduce balance sheet leverage more rapidly, paving the way for other capital allocation decisions, including dividend increases and/or share buybacks.
- The analyst states that the increase in price target is in line with valuation adjustments made for other midstream stocks.
- Price Action: KEY shares are trading higher by 2.96% at C$32.74 on TSX and KEYUF higher by 3.23% at $25.23 on the last check Wednesday.
