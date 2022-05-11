QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With A2Z Shares Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 11:18 AM | 1 min read
  • A2Z Smart Technologies Corp AZ AZ received a follow-on order for 1,000 Cust2Mate Smart Carts from Yochananof, a premier Israeli supermarket chain.
  • The value of orders received from Yochananof has increased to ~$10 million. The increased order was confirmed with a $1.75 million down payment.
  • The balance will be paid upon delivery of the carts, which will occur on an ongoing basis and be completed by October 31, 2022.
  • A2Z's Cust2Mate Smart Cart streamlines the shopping experience by recognizing every purchased item and enabling in-cart payment so that shoppers skip lines.
  • Yochananof has committed to rolling out Cust2mate Smart Carts in all its stores in Israel.
  • Price Action: AZ shares are trading lower by 7.33% at $3.34 on NASDAQ on Wednesday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadawhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas