What's Going On With A2Z Shares Today

- A2Z Smart Technologies Corp AZ AZ received a follow-on order for 1,000 Cust2Mate Smart Carts from Yochananof, a premier Israeli supermarket chain.
- The value of orders received from Yochananof has increased to ~$10 million. The increased order was confirmed with a $1.75 million down payment.
- The balance will be paid upon delivery of the carts, which will occur on an ongoing basis and be completed by October 31, 2022.
- A2Z's Cust2Mate Smart Cart streamlines the shopping experience by recognizing every purchased item and enabling in-cart payment so that shoppers skip lines.
- Yochananof has committed to rolling out Cust2mate Smart Carts in all its stores in Israel.
- Price Action: AZ shares are trading lower by 7.33% at $3.34 on NASDAQ on Wednesday's last check.
