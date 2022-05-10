TELUS Partners With Taoglas To Provide Smart Waste Solutions Across Canada

- Taoglas Waste Technologies entered a strategic collaboration with TELUS Corp T TU regarding smart waste management solutions and services.
- The collaboration will combine TELUS Smart City solutions with the Taoglas Waste Insights software platform, allowing cities to enhance the operation of waste management systems.
- "We are pleased to team up with Taoglas Waste Technologies to provide smart waste solutions across Canada, which present practical commercial benefits, and, more importantly, make a lasting positive impact on the environment," said Marshall Berkin, VP, Industry Solutions, TELUS Business Solutions.
- Price Action: T shares are trading lower by 1.51% at C$31.33 on TSX and TU lower by 1.59% at $24.07 on NYSE on the last check Tuesday.
