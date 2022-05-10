Innergex To Bring 425 Megawatt-Hours Of Battery Storage To Chile

- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc INE has awarded Mitsubishi Power an order for two utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects for its Emerald storage solution totaling 425 megawatt-hours in the Atacama desert of Northern Chile.
- Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHVYF.
- These projects will be colocated with existing solar photovoltaic plants.
- The two BESS projects combined represent an investment of $128.5 million.
- Innergex CEO Michel Letellier commented, "Chile continues to be an attractive market for Innergex, and we are pleased to pursue our expansion by now adding battery energy storage systems to our existing assets."
- Price Action: INE shares are trading lower by 0.74% at C$16.08 on TSX on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.