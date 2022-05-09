Tesla Received 3M Job Applications In 2021, Plans To Ramp Up Hiring At New Factories This Year

Tesla Inc TSLA received three million job applications from potential employees last year, the electric vehicle maker said in its 2021 Impact Report on Friday.

What Happened: Austin, Texas-based Tesla said it hires a lot and has added 100,000 direct jobs in the last decade while receiving a huge number of applications in the past year alone.

“While many manufacturers are trimming their operations, we are growing as quickly as it is feasible,” the EV maker said in the report.

Tesla in its report said it aims to produce “over 20x more cars by 2030 than we did in 2021” and will have to build new factories and hire for those new locations.

Hiring Ramp Up: Tesla this year brought online two new factories — Giga Berlin and Giga Texas. The factories are expected to together ramp up Tesla’s production capacity by one million units a year.

The electric vehicle maker said it plans to significantly increase hiring at the two factories this year and also plans to open more factories where it would hire more employees.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.87% lower at $865.6 on Friday.