“Cryptowhale,” an investor known for his contrarian views on Bitcoin BTC/USD, has reiterated his stance that he will give $1,000 in BTC to anyone who retweets his post containing his prediction that the apex coin “will hit $10,000 this year.”

What Happened: Cryptowhale, who is also known as “Mr. Whale,” said he is “confident” in his prediction.

#Bitcoin will hit $10,000 this year.



I'm so confident in my prediction that If I'm wrong, I will give $1000 in $BTC to anyone who retweets this post. — CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) May 8, 2022

The investor has made similar offers in the past, some of which were dug up by Twitter users in response to his latest $1,000 giveaway post.

I think this tweet enough https://t.co/hw9qKoEcSK — thang xuan dao (@thangxuandao1) May 8, 2022

Why It Matters: This year, in an exclusive conversation with Benzinga, Cryptowhale said the main purpose of his Twitter page is to “provide the crypto community with a realistic, honest, and contrarian voice that goes against the moon boys and maximalists.”

Mr. Whale’s popularity was buoyed when Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to one of his tweets criticizing Bitcoiners. He currently has over 510,000 followers on Twitter.

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, Bitcoin traded 1.5% lower at $33,545.46, according to Benzinga Pro data.

