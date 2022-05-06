Why Sidus Space Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU signed a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space Private Limited to further the commercialization of space technologies and services.
- Sidus Space and Dhruva Space will explore collaborations to support the missions of the space programs in India and the U.S. through strategic alignment and value-add agreements.
- The agreement also includes sales and marketing of manufacture, integration, and deployment of satellites to rapidly raise the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) for technologies with on-orbit testing of subsystems and other technologies in a space environment.
- "Our renewed and enhanced agreement with Dhruva Space is another significant step towards our collective plans to design, manufacture, deploy and support constellation-based solutions for global commercial and government customers," commented Carol Craig, Sidus CEO/Founder.
- Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 47.7% at $2.91 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.