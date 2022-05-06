Why Sidus Space Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU signed a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space Private Limited to further the commercialization of space technologies and services.

signed a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space Private Limited to further the commercialization of space technologies and services. Sidus Space and Dhruva Space will explore collaborations to support the missions of the space programs in India and the U.S. through strategic alignment and value-add agreements.

The agreement also includes sales and marketing of manufacture, integration, and deployment of satellites to rapidly raise the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) for technologies with on-orbit testing of subsystems and other technologies in a space environment.

"Our renewed and enhanced agreement with Dhruva Space is another significant step towards our collective plans to design, manufacture, deploy and support constellation-based solutions for global commercial and government customers," commented Carol Craig, Sidus CEO/Founder.

Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 47.7% at $2.91 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.