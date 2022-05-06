Why Is Dogecoin Failling Sharply Today

Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped 5.3% lower at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to Friday morning.

DOGE dropped sharply lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 7.2% to $1.7 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -5.3% 24-hour against Bitcoin 2.9% 24-hour against Ethereum 1.7% 7-day -6.8% 30-day -21.8% YTD performance -25.8%

The DOGE Factors

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 984 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data. The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, KuCoin and Ethereum at press time.

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE rose 25.95% to $1.2 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Coinglass data indicated that $4.56 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the meme coin plunged.

Could FUD Lead To A Crypto Spike?

Dogecoin and other major peers dropped sharply on Thursday along with other risk assets like stocks. Market intelligence platform Santiment said on Twitter that “Historically, when calls for #selling spikes, crowd [fear, uncertainty, and doubt or FUD] like this strengthens the case of a continued rise.”

Doge Co-Creator On Bitcoin And Recession

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus took a potshot at Bitcoin investors on Thursday. He said that while inflation is “good” for Bitcoin, recessions aren’t.

“When people don’t have excess money, they don’t buy stupid shit like bitcoin. They buy food and shelter,” said Markus on Twitter.



amusingly, inflation is good for bitcoin, and recessions aren’t



when people don’t have excess money, they don’t buy stupid shit like bitcoin



they buy food and shelter — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 5, 2022

DOGE On The Web

Gokhshtein Media founder and DOGE-bull David Gokhshtein said Thursday that rapper Ice Cube is now a “big fan” of Dogecoin. He said, “That’s dope.”

I see @icecube now is a big fan of $DOGE.



That’s dope. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) May 5, 2022

It was reported earlier that Dogecoin investor Bill Lee purchased all 25 fire-tier editions of the Aliens, a BIG 3 basketball team in the largest DOGE transaction in history. The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 league co-founded by Ice Cube.

