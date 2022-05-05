QQQ
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge: More Pain Ahead Or Will 'FUD Like This' Cause A Crypto Spike Soon?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 5, 2022 9:26 PM | 4 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply on Thursday evening
  • BTC fell through support at $38,670, next key support level stands at $28,500 - Ali Martinez
  • Crowd FUD and calls for selling strengthen case for continued rise - Santiment

Bitcoin and other major coins tumbled Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 7.2% to $1.7 trillion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD -8.1% -8.3% $36,461.81
Ethereum ETH/USD -6.85% -6.7% $2,742.10
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -5.75% -7.1% $0.13
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Anchor Protocol (ANC) +12.8% $2.11
Binance USD (BUSD) +0.01% $0.99
Pax Dollar (USDP) +0.1% ​​$1

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

Why It Matters: Risk assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies dropped lower after a selloff ensued. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 3.6% and 5% lower, respectively, on Thursday. At press time, U.S. stock futures were little changed.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s strength against six other currencies, touched 103.94 on Thursday — its highest level since December 2002, according to a Reuters report

After action on interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 bps. The move was construed as dovish by Giles Coghlan, chief analyst at HYCM.

“With inflation sitting at a 30-year high of 7%, today’s dovish hike is a sign that policymakers are now entering increasingly choppy waters when it comes controlling the inflation narrative,” said Coghlan, in a note seen by Benzinga. 

“Generally speaking, the BoE does not want to see inflation entering strongly into wages. Once it does, the issue becomes systemic and generates a force of its own, which becomes exceedingly difficult to control,” said Coghlan.

Chartist Ali Martinez said that Bitcoin broke through a support level at $38,670, where 2 million addresses hold over 1 million BTC. 

Bitcoin “needs to reclaim $38,670 as support quickly to avoid these addresses from selling some of their holdings as the next key support sits at $28,500,” said Martinez.

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said if Bitcoin wants to be bullish it needs to reclaim the $37,500 level. 

“​​Under $37.5K, nothing to say about bullish perspectives,” said the analyst. 

On the derivatives side, over 26,500 BTC worth of open interest was added to the market, but during the sell-off on Thursday most of this open interest amounting to 25,000 BTC has been closed, according to a tweet from Glassnode

Market data platform Santiment said traders appeared to believe that Thursday’s cryptocurrency spike was an anomaly.

“Historically, when calls for #selling spikes, crowd [fear, uncertainty, and doubt or FUD] like this strengthens the case of a continued rise," Santiment said.

