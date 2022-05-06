QQQ
Cathie Wood Raises Stake In Robinhood, 2 Other Crypto-Linked Stocks On The Dip

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 6, 2022 6:41 AM | 2 min read

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday scooped up more shares in cryptocurrency-linked companies Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Block Inc SQ on the dip.

The popular money manager bought 255,670 shares — estimated to be worth $2.7 million — in Robinhood. Shares of the financial platform company that deals in stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies closed 2.6% lower at $10.6 on Thursday.

The asset management firm has been piling up shares in the commission-free trading app that enables the trading of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Robinhood shares had last week come under fresh attack from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger over the weekend.

Ark Invest owns shares in all three companies via three of six actively traded ETFs: the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW

The three ETFs held 29.69 million shares — worth $323.7 million — in Robinhood, prior to Thursday’s trade. 

Ark Invest also snapped up 63,039 shares in Coinbase and 73,009 shares in the Jack Dorsey-led financial services and digital payments company Block. 

These trades were estimated to be worth $7.2 million and $6.9 million respectively. 

Coinbase shares closed 12.2% lower at $114.25 on Thursday while those of Block closed 10.5% lower at $95.55.

Shares of Coinbase and Block are down 54.5% and 41.7% this year, respectively.

Ark Invest held 7.8 million shares — worth about $838.3 million — in Block, ahead of Thursday’s trades. 

In Coinbase, it held 6.78 million shares — worth $883 million — prior to Thursday’s trades.

Photo courtesy: Ark Investment

