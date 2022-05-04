 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Service Corp Shares Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 3:27pm   Comments
What's Going On With Service Corp Shares Today
  • Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCIBoard of Directors has increased the authorized level of repurchases of its common stock by about $394 million.
  • Combined with about $206 million of authority remaining under the existing program, the hike represents $600 million of current share repurchase authority.
  • The board has also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.
  • The company held $300.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: SCI shares are trading higher by 10.3% at $71.01 on the last check Wednesday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Dividends Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas General

