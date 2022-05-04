How To Take Your Trading To The Next Level With Professional Investor and Author Eve Boboch

Eve Boboch, author and portfolio manager, will be giving speaking live in Las Vegas at the 2022 Fintwit Conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to take their trading to the next level with Boboch, who has more than 25 years of experience investing.

The 2022 Fintwit conference will take place in Las Vegas on May 14 and May 15. In addition to educational speakers like Capre, there will be contests, networking opportunities and of course, parties.

“It’s really going to be the best event of the year for retail investors,” Benzinga VP Luke Jacobi said. “Whether you are just learning how to trade or trying to take the next step, this event is for you.”

There is a wide variety of speakers, from technical analysis experts like Chris Capre to more fundamental investors like Jonah Lupton. Lupton’s company, Lupton Capital, is a presenting sponsor and organizer of the event along with Benzinga.

There’s no question about it: the markets have gotten a lot tougher than they were a year ago. The S&P 500 Index (NYSE: SPY) is now down more than 13% YTD.

That’s why it’s extremely important to have someone with years of experience that you can learn from.

To learn more about the 2022 Fintwit Conference, click here.