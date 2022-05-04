Aston Marin Names Former Ferrari Chief Amedeo Felisa As CEO
- Luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc (OTC: ARGGY) has disclosed Amedeo Felisa has joined as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Tobias Moers.
- The overhaul of its management structure comes ahead of a push into electric vehicles, Financial Times reported.
- Felisa has spent his entire career in automotive and engineering with over 26 years in leadership roles at Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE), including eight as CEO.
- Felisa holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Milan Politecnico University.
- Price Action: ARGGY shares closed higher by 2.03% at $10.53 on Tuesday.
