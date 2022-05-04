 Skip to main content

Aston Marin Names Former Ferrari Chief Amedeo Felisa As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 7:19am   Comments
  • Luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc (OTC: ARGGY) has disclosed Amedeo Felisa has joined as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Tobias Moers.
  • The overhaul of its management structure comes ahead of a push into electric vehicles, Financial Times reported.
  • Felisa has spent his entire career in automotive and engineering with over 26 years in leadership roles at Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE), including eight as CEO.
  • Felisa holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Milan Politecnico University.
  • Price Action: ARGGY shares closed higher by 2.03% at $10.53 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikipedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

