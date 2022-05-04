Benzinga Presents 2022 FinTwit Conference Co-Host Jonah Lupton Of Lupton Capital

In partnership with Lupton Capital, Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference on May 13-14, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

In attendance will be leaders in trading and investing that will speak on ways to navigate volatility, as well as protect and grow capital in personalized ways across traditional and emerging asset classes.

One of the event’s speakers includes Jonah Lupton of Lupton Capital.

Lupton is formerly a startup founder who, after pivoting from asset management at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) in the late 2000s, came back to markets as a fund manager at Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital.

Today, Lupton posts on his perspectives and investments online, through Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Substack. He has north of half a million subscribers and followers across all the platforms combined.

Meet with Lupton and many more in Las Vegas this May 13-14, 2022 by booking your ticket, today.