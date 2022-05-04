FinTwit Focus: Safehold's Revolutionary Approach To Real Estate Ownership

Safehold Inc SAFE, a sponsor of the upcoming FinTwit Conference hosted by Benzinga in partnership with Lupton Capital on May 13-14, aims to revolutionize real estate ownership by providing a more efficient way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings.

According to the company’s website, it has created the first-ever value-enhancing ground lease platform that is designed to be leasehold lender friendly while not impacting future cap rates.

The company said it has carefully constructed a ground lease capital solution that prioritizes the business objectives of its customers, unlocking higher cash-on-cash returns and overall IRRs relative to fee simple ownership.

With its unique capital solution, building owners targeting a 15% ROE are no longer saddled with owning the underlying land at a 5% ROE.

