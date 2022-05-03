 Skip to main content

Why Is A Man Climbing The Salesforce HQ Tower?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
A man climbing the Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) tower in San Francisco without any safety harnesses on Tuesday morning was detained after reaching the top of the building.

What To Know: Maison Des Champs, a rock climber from Las Vegas, successfully scaled the 60-floor Salesforce tower in an anti-abortion protest this morning. Des Champs, who refers to himself as the "pro-life spiderman," recently started climbing skyscrapers in an effort to end abortion, according to his website.

The climber posted videos to Meta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram throughout the climb, detailing the journey. In the videos, Des Champs confirms that he is doing well, although lacking water. In between posts on his Instagram Story, he placed a picture of a fetus. The post reads "Dr. Cesare Santangelo killed this baby."

Why It Matters: Per Des Champs site, the climber's goal in scaling the tower is to get Santangelo, a known late-term abortionist, jailed for abortion practices and raise $1 million for pro-life charities. 

"Abortion has become culturally acceptable. If you would like to help end abortion click the link above and donate," Des Champs' site reads. 

Officers were made aware of the situation after being flagged down by citizens near the Salesforce headquarters, according to a statement from SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca

Rueca noted that officers had probable cause to arrest the climber, but charges are pending. At the very least, Des Champs is expected to be arrested for trespassing. 

Photos: Courtesy of Salesforce and SFFD Media.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Dr. Cesare Santangelo Maison Des Champs reproductive rights Robert RuecaNews Best of Benzinga

