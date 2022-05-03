 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Western Digital Stock Is Surging: Here's Why
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Share:
Western Digital Stock Is Surging: Here's Why

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading higher Tuesday after Elliott Investment Management sent a letter to Western Digital's board, calling for a full strategic review of the value that could be created by separating its flash unit.

Elliott Investment Management, which has a 6% stake in Western Digital valued around $1 billion, offered at least $1 billion of incremental equity capital to be utilized either in a spin-off transaction of the company's flash memory business or as equity financing in a sale or merger with a strategic partner.

Elliott argues that a full separation of the company's flash business would allow both business arms to be more successful while also unlocking significant value. By separating the businesses, Elliott believes Western Digital's stock price could climb above $100 per share by the end of 2023.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Tuesday, May 3

WDC 52-Week Range: $43.85 - $78.19

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 12.9% at $60.90 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Western Digital.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WDC)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Here's Why Analysts Remained Bullish On Western Digital Post Q3
Western Digital Whale Trades For April 29
Recap: Western Digital Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Western Digital
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com