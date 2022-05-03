Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- Data on factory orders for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are projected to increase 1.1% in March.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are likely to hold steady at 11.270 million in March compared to February's 11.266 million.
