Hyundai Motor Launches NFT Collection 'Shooting Star'
- Hyundai Motor Co Ltd (OTC: HYMTF) is set to offer its first exclusive Metamobility Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection, Shooting Star.
- The company will drop 10,000 Ethereum-based Metamobility NFTs on its official website on May 9-10.
- The launch will apply the Reveal method by showing a placeholder image first, then revealing the actual Shooting Star NFT images later.
- Starting with the Shooting Star NFTs sale, the auto giant will create an NFT project within its Metamobility universe.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 1.89% at $36.75 on Monday.
