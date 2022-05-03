 Skip to main content

Hyundai Motor Launches NFT Collection 'Shooting Star'
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 6:12am   Comments
  • Hyundai Motor Co Ltd (OTC: HYMTF) is set to offer its first exclusive Metamobility Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection, Shooting Star.
  • The company will drop 10,000 Ethereum-based Metamobility NFTs on its official website on May 9-10.
  • The launch will apply the Reveal method by showing a placeholder image first, then revealing the actual Shooting Star NFT images later.
  • Starting with the Shooting Star NFTs sale, the auto giant will create an NFT project within its Metamobility universe.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 1.89% at $36.75 on Monday.

