Ford Says F-150 Lightning Has Even More Horsepower, Payload Capacity Than Promised

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Monday surprised buyers with more horsepower and payload capacity for its just-launched full-size electric pickup truck, F-150 Lighting.

What Happened: Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford said the Lightning will have 580 horsepower for the extended range instead of 563 horsepower that it had announced earlier.

The legacy automaker said the standard-range battery trim is equipped to deliver 452 horsepower, up from the 426 horsepower that Ford had originally announced in 2021.

The automaker said the properly equipped Lightning can haul 235 pounds of more payload for a total of 2,235 pounds of maximum available hauling capability.

Why It Matters: F-150 Lightning is Ford’s first big move towards electrification after it launched the Mustang Mach-E in December 2020.

The EV pickup began deliveries last month at a ticket price of $39,974 for the base model, and a range of 230 miles for the standard version.

The automaker said earlier this year it would nearly double the production capacity of F-150 Lightning pickups to 150,000 vehicles per year to meet growing demand. The model is expected to be a competitor to Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) hotly anticipated Cybertruck.

The automaker has nearly 200,000 reservations, excluding fleet reservations.

Price Action: Ford closed 0.78% higher at $14.3 on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Ford