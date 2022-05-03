 Skip to main content

Facebook Pulls Out Of Podcast Endeavour
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 6:43am   Comments
Facebook Pulls Out Of Podcast Endeavour
  • Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has pulled out of podcasts, looking to remove them from the social-media service starting June 3, taking the edge off Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), Bloomberg reports.
  • Facebook announced various audio efforts in April 2021 to tap the budding market ruled by Spotify.
  • The metaverse-focused company seemed more focused on its growing rivalry with TikTok via short-form videos Reels. Reels now make up over 20% of the time spent on Instagram, Bloomberg notes.
  • Part of Facebook will stop letting people add podcasts to the service. 
  • Facebook will halt its short-form audio product Soundbites and remove its central audio hub.
  • Facebook does not look to alert users that podcasts will no longer be available. Facebook left it up to the publishers to decide how they wanted to disclose that information. 
  • Facebook will integrate Live Audio Rooms into Facebook Live, suggesting users can choose to go live with just audio or audio and video.
  • Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 5.32% at $211.13 on Monday.
  • Photo courtesy Facebook

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories Tech

