2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Matt Caruso

Benzinga and Lupton Capital are hosting the premier event for traders in May, and you don't want to miss it.

The 2022 FinTwit Conference will be held May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance-related.

This is the place where hundreds of active traders from across the globe gather to network, and share tools and strategies. Previous FinTwit Conference attendees have walked away with improved trading success rates and valuable relationships.

The 2022 conference will feature some of the most recognized names in trading and investing, including professional investor Matt Caruso of Caruso Insights.

Also Read: Benzinga To Host J Mintzmyer In Partnership With Lupton Capital At The FinTwit Conference

Speaker Spotlight: Caruso has close to 20 years of professional investing experience. He spent five years working for National Bank as a market maker and professional trader focused on generating profits day in and day out. He's also a recurring guest at Investors Business Daily and has been featured in interviews across several major finance sites.

In 2020, Caruso entered the U.S. Investing Championship and broke records that had been in place since the 1980s. Caruso was one of the top performers in the competition with a 346% return.

Those who are interested in attending the conference can purchase event tickets and reserve hotel rooms via this link. The website also provides further details about the event including the speakers, sponsors and more.