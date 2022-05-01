Benzinga To Host J Mintzmyer In Partnership With Lupton Capital At The FinTwit Conference

In partnership with Lupton Capital, Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference on May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In attendance will be leaders in trading and investing that will speak on ways to navigate volatility, as well as protect and grow capital in personalized ways across traditional and emerging asset classes.

One of the event’s speakers includes J Mintzmyer of Value Investor’s Edge.

Mintzmyer is a financial markets veteran focused on the shipping and energy industries. His background in markets was forged during his studies at the United States Air Force Academy.

There he began investing during a large market crash. These experiences taught him to look for valuable companies that can withstand downturns.

After many successes, Mintzmyer founded Value Investor’s Edge, a research service, where he disseminates actionable reports that uncover disconnects in overlooked sectors.

The reports critique factors such as management quality, balance sheet leverage, and price-to-net-asset-value.

Meet Mintzmyer and many more in Las Vegas this May 13-14 by booking your ticket, today.